MORENCI — This month’s Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce mixer will double as the organization’s annual meeting and there is still time to reserve tickets.
The chamber will host its 2020 annual mixer and dinner at the Morenci Club, starting at 5 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The theme of this year’s mixer is “The Roaring ‘20s,” and guests in attendance are asked to be in character. Organizers are asking for “Formal, vintage, retro, fabulous, swanky and fun” attire.
In true ‘20s Prohibition fashion, guests will receive a “speakeasy” password in order to enter the club that night.
There will be dancing, silent auctions, raffles and casino games. The Morenci High School Band is scheduled to perform live music and there will be a dance performance by the Missy Merrell dance team.
Early tickets can be had for $40 each or $45 at the door. A corporate table for eight can be purchased for $400.
Order online at GreenleeChamber.com or by calling 928-965-7943.