Emma Dominguez, 2, celebrates achieving the Duncan Public Library's 1000 Books Before Kindergarten milestone.

Emma Dominguez has joined the Duncan Public Library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten club at the ripe old age of 2.

The pre-K reading program, now its second year, doesn't require young children actually to know how to read — a parent can read to them or they can follow along with an audio version of a book — nor does it require them to plow through 1,000 different books: They can revisit a favorite as many times as they wish. 

