Emma Dominguez has joined the Duncan Public Library's 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten club at the ripe old age of 2.
The pre-K reading program, now its second year, doesn't require young children actually to know how to read — a parent can read to them or they can follow along with an audio version of a book — nor does it require them to plow through 1,000 different books: They can revisit a favorite as many times as they wish.
The real goal of the program is simply to instill a love of reading at an early age.
Mission accomplished in Emma's case.
"Emma loves listening to books!" mom Linsey Dominguez said. "This program has taught her to love reading at an early age. She also knows that books have letters!"
Emma's favorite was "Snuggle Bunny," by Kate Dopirak. Published in 2016, the picture book has become a popular standard in toddler libraries.
The Greenlee County Library System introduced the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in October 2021 after being awarded a Library Science and Technology grant to help fund the purchase of a collection of books for both Duncan and Clifton Libraries for ages 0-5.
The project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
"This program was fun!" Linsey Dominguez said. "Watching your child love to learn and read at an early age is everything!"
Dominguez said her daughter also loves the Duncan Library's Time at the Library program for children.
"Time at the Library has been a great addition to Duncan!" she said. "My 2-year-old loves going every Thursday. Her favorite part is the 'Popcorn Song.' The kids get to read and interact with tons of different books, sing, make a craft, have a snack and make new friends. My child has shown enormous social and emotional growth participating in this program!"