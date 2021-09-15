The Greenlee County Fair may not be as big as it has been in years past, but it’ll be larger than last year’s and it’s “going to turn out nice,” County Administrator Derek Rapier promised those attending last week’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
The annual event, which kicks off Thursday night, will feature many of the things people have come to expect, but it’ll lack a carnival, said Lendsey Basteen, fairgrounds manager.
The carnival company that’s been coming to Greenlee County over the last few years has had to consolidate and was no longer available for half of the dates they’ve booked. The Board of Supervisors in June voted not to postpone the fair for one week to accommodate the carnival as that would’ve interfered with other regional events, including Salsa Fest in the Gila Valley.
There will be a carnival super slide, however, along with the House of Butterflies and family fun activities in addition to the traditional parade, rodeo, livestock shows, arts and crafts exhibits, Dutch oven cook-off, bull riding, ice cream social, dance and car show. Oh, and let’s not forget the corn hole tournament, campfire stories and S’mores, talent show and pig and cow calling.
“It should be a good time for everybody,” Basteen said. “We’re really excited. We know there are a lot of people who want to get out and participate.”
Admission prices: Adults 65 and older and children 4 and younger are free; 5-13 are $3 and 14-64 are $5.