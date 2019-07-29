CLIFTON — The Greenlee County Tourism Council wants to talk about its favorite subject, and everyone’s invited.
On Aug. 13, the Tourism Council has invited everyone to hear about the opportunities and energy at work in Greenlee County. That information will be shared at the council’s quarterly meet and greet social event.
The meet and greet is being held at the county’s most recently opened business, the Daley Diner, which occupies the old Tyler’s Taste of Texas building, starting at 6 p.m.
“Join us and bring a friend,” the group advertised, noting that there would be a very short agenda for the regular monthly meeting. Guests will enjoy an ice cream and dessert bar.
“All are welcome. Bring friends and help us show the region the beauty, wonder and vitality that is Greenlee County,” the council wrote on social media.
The Greenlee County Tourism Council has invited Graham County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vance Bryce to be guest speaker for the event.