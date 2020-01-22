GREENLEE COUNTY — Two council seats have opened up in Greenlee County, one in Clifton and one in Duncan.
The first seat open is in Duncan and would finish the remainder of a term that lasts through October 2020. Interested and qualified applicants are asked to submit a letter of intent before 5 p.m. Feb. 3.
“The Town Council will consider qualified applicants at the Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, special council meeting,” the town wrote in a public notice. “Qualifications to be a member of the Duncan Town Council include being a registered voter, 18 years of age and a resident of the Town of Duncan for at least one year.”
Clifton is similarly seeking a candidate to fill an empty seat.
“The mayor and council of the Town of Clifton are seeking a qualified elector to serve on the Clifton Town Council. Individuals interested in applying shall submit a letter of interest to the attention of the town clerk by no later than Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 5 p.m., at Clifton Town Hall,” the town announced.
Letters of intent for Clifton may also be delivered by mail to Attn: Town Clerk; P.O. Box 1415, Clifton, AZ 85533.
For questions related to the Duncan Council seat call 928-359-2791 or e-mail Town Manager John Basteen at john.basteen@townofduncan.org.