The Train Depot has sustained yet more damage thanks to heavy rain storms earlier this week.
Barbara Ahmann, the president of the Art Depot, which is located in Clifton's historic train depot, said portions of the ceiling caved in Monday, bringing down light fixtures as well.
Roofers had been repairing damage wrought by an earlier rain storm and were caught unprepared for Monday's storm, Ahmann said.
They've asked her to write up a list of damages and have offered to pay for them, she said.
"They've taken full responsibility," Ahmann said.
A dance mat laid down within the last six months is one of the items she hopes to replace, she said.
This week, a drummer from Philadelphia has been teaching children how to drum; his classes have been moved upstairs, Ahmann said.
Although there aren't too many weather spotters in Greenlee County, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Davis said they received reports of 0.83 inches of rain in Morenci in a 24-hour period ending Monday, July 5 and 1.28 inches in Duncan.
The day before Eagle Creek received 0.58 inches and Duncan received 0.84 inches, Davis said.
Clifton Town Council members approved a tenative FY22 budget on Thursday and it included $100,000 to repair damage done to the Train Depot during an earlier storm.
Town Manager Rudy Perez said a contractor has been called to assess the latest damage.