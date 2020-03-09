Troop 1573 (pictured above) and Troop 235 are some of the Girl Scout groups in Greenlee County.

SAFFORD – The Gila Watershed Partnership is calling all junior and cadette Girl Scouts to participate in a science-focused program.
The GWP is inviting local Girl Scouts to join them March 16-19 in the pollinator garden at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus to earn their “Think Like A Citizen Scientist” badge.
“The Gila Watershed Partnership is doing a Girl Scout camp for the first time this year,” said GWP Executive Director Melanie Tluczek. “It’s a week-long summer break camp, from 9 a.m. to noon, and Kara Barron, our science and outreach manager, is leading it. It's an opportunity for the girls to help us out in the pollinator garden while earning their badge.”
“It's so much fun,” added Tluczek’s daughter Amelia, a Girl Scout.
For more information about the Girl Scout camp, contact Kara Barron at (928) 424-3886.
The GWP will also have a community meeting on March 10, at 5:30 p.m., at the Discovery Park Campus Ranch House, seeking public input into the proposed Gila River linear park and trail. “The proposed trail will run all the way from the Safford Bridge to the Reay Lane Bridge,” said Tluczek. “We're actually unveiling the draft plan for that, which will include trails and some of the parking areas. This plan is going to be up for public comment, so we want as much feedback as we can get. We want you to know that this is your park and trail.”
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for communities in Graham and Greenlee counties. Meetings are free and open to members of the public. For more information go to www.gwpaz.org.