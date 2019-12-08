PHOENIX — The discovery of an invasive species in a state fish hatchery has caused adjustments to the stocking of trout in Arizona lakes.
Last week, the Arizona Game and Fish Department reported that it had confirmed the presence of New Zealand mudsnails in the Page Springs Fish Hatchery.
The creature which began its invasion of Europe in 1837 was first discovered in the United States in the Snake River in 1987. As of 2009, the snail inhabited the Colorado River in the northern half of the Arizona.
“Through environmental DNA technology, AZGFD believes wildlife may have introduced the mudsnails from Oak Creek to the Page Springs Fish Hatchery and is conducting surveys to determine the source location,” AZGFD officials said. “At this time, no adults have been detected in Oak Creek or other nearby locations.”
The infestation means that stocking of trout from the Page Springs Hatchery has been halted and AZGFD noted that stocking schedules had been adjusted as a result. Game and Fish officials also announced the state agency has been purchasing fish from vendors outside of Arizona to ensure that most of the waters scheduled to receive trout will be stocked.
“Stockings from Page Springs will resume as soon as AZGFD implements a process to ensure New Zealand mudsnails are not transported through stockings,” Game and Fish officials said.
The snails were discovered during a routing invasive species check at the hatchery Oct. 9.
“AZGFD continues to sample more areas and is conducting a treatment in an effort to eradicate the mudsnails from the facility,” AZGFD said.
For more information about fishing conditions visit https://fishaz.azgfd.com/.