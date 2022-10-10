turkey-ge9003d8a3_1280.jpg

Turkey meat is fetching record breaking prices nationwide, a recent American Farm Bureau study found.

It’s time to talk turkey, as in the bird.

The price of turkey meat is at an all-time high, thanks to bird flu outbreaks and inflation, a recent American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel report found. Folks looking to feature the creature as the centerpiece entree for holidays may want to act now to secure a bird: The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112 percent higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. The previous record high price was $5.88 per pound in November 2015, during the 2015 highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak.

