The price of turkey meat is at an all-time high, thanks to bird flu outbreaks and inflation, a recent American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel report found. Folks looking to feature the creature as the centerpiece entree for holidays may want to act now to secure a bird: The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112 percent higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. The previous record high price was $5.88 per pound in November 2015, during the 2015 highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak.
“We’re concerned about inflation already,” AFB Outreach Director Julie Murphree said in a release. “Knowing that this latest outbreak of avian influenza is impacting our agriculture commodities in this area is making the issue that much more concerning. What is encouraging (is that) our AFBF economists do say supplies of turkeys will be in good shape,” she added.
Turkey is just one of many foods to be hit by inflation, the release states. Retail food prices were more than 11 percent higher in August compared to the same time last year. However, the AFB release stated, farmers aren’t profiting from these record-high retail prices. High supply costs from feed, fuel, fertilizer and labor have made raising turkeys even more expensive. USDA’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast predicts record high total production costs, increasing by almost 18 percent from 2021 to $437.4 billion in 2022.