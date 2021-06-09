Two Tucson children were hospitalized Tuesday night after being bitten by a rattlesnake near Riggs Lake on Mt. Graham.
According to a Graham County Sheriff's Office report, a Tucson father said he was grilling steak at their campsite near Riggs Lake when one of his sons ran over to him and said he'd been bitten by a rattlesnake. When he looked 15 feet away at his other son, the boy told him he'd been bitten, too.
The boys, ages 4 and 7, had been poking a log with a stick a few moments before. The report stated the father marked the kids' hands where they'd been bitten in order to monitor the swelling.
Because a helicopter could not land due to the elevation, the father was asked to drive the boys down part of the way so an ambulance could meet them.
A toxicology screen at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center confirmed the boys had been bitten by a rattlesnake, according to the report.
Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the boys were initially going to be flown to Tucson after receiving their first dose of anti-venom, but the decision was made to keep them hospitalized in Safford.
According to the report, the boys have pythons at home and are "confident around snakes." They'd caught a gardner snake earlier in the day, the father told deputies.