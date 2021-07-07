Motorists should plan for an extended closure of US 191 south of Willcox while crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation work to repair soil erosion under the roadway.
The closure requires drivers to use a clearly marked local detour between mileposts 53.1 and 55.7. Motorists will use Birch, Cochise Stronghold and Dragoon roads while the closure is in place
This section of US 191 was closed Monday, July 5, when crews discovered soil erosion next to the roadway following heavy rainfall in the area. Maintenance crews have since found additional erosion under the highway and are developing repair plans.
