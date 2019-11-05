GREENLEE COUNTY — Those out in public recently may have noticed recruits for the 2020 U.S. Census out in force.
The U.S. Census Bureau is offering jobs as census workers with pay at $16 per hour and up to 40 hours per week. Workers can also be compensated for certain work-related expenses such as mileage.
A lower hourly rate is offered to workers during training.
“Work schedules depend on individual positions,” the U.S. Census Bureau wrote. “Generally, hours for field positions are flexible. Some positions work during the day, and other positions require evening and weekend work interviewing the public.”
A correct tally of the census is important for small communities like those found in Greenlee County. The amount of money from the roughly $675 billion in the federal budget is distributed according to the findings of the census. Incorrect population estimates mean lost revenues for communities, and that hurts schools, roads and other vital infrastructure.
To learn more about the process or to apply for a position as a census taker visit 2020census.gov/jobs.