United Methodist Church of Duncan providing coats By The Copper Era Nov 8, 2021

The Rev. Sherry Brady shows off just some of the many coats that will be available Wednesday at no cost. Photo by Kim Smith The Copper Era

As the weather turns colder, you may find yourself or your children in need of a coat or hoodie. The United Methodist Church of Duncan has got you covered.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can have your pick of coats at the church, 128 Main St.

"Anybody who needs a coat can come and get it and they can come and get one for any member of their family, too," said Rev. Sherry Brady.

The church has many coats to choose from, many of them left over from a similar event in Safford, she said.

"We've got all sizes," Brady said.

If so inclined, Brady said the church will also accept coats to be distributed to those in need elsewhere.