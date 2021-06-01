THATCHER — The United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties donated $135,000 for local EAC student scholarships during the 2021-2022 school year.
Adam O’Doherty, CEO for the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, publicly announced the funding to the Graham County Community College District Governing Board.
“We believe in improving our communities and the lives of those who live in them by focusing on education, health, and financial stability” said Deborah Gibss, president of the United Way of Graham and Greenlee County Board of Directors. “We believe these are the building blocks for a quality life.”
This year’s scholarships will benefit the following Graham and Greenlee county students:
Five general scholarships for four semesters plus book expenses;
Two vocational education scholarships for four semesters plus book expenses;
Two education major scholarships for four semesters plus book expenses plus four semesters at ASU or NAU Thatcher program to complete bachelor’s degrees;
One scholarship for four semesters plus book expenses plus four semesters at ASU or NAU Thatcher program to complete a bachelor’s degrees in preparation for employment with a nonprofit in Arizona;
An additional four semester plus books scholarship plus four semesters at ASU or NAU Thatcher program to complete a bachelor’s degrees in preparation for employment will be awarded to a student who is also a single parent.
“The United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties has already helped over 100 students attend Eastern Arizona College through their scholarship program,” said David Udall, executive director for the EAC Alumni Foundation. “They have opened access to the opportunities of education available at Eastern in an extraordinary way. We appreciate their commitment to improving the quality of life in this community through education. They really do make a difference.”
Visit the college’s website, www.eac.edu/student_services, for more information on EAC scholarships.