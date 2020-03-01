DUNCAN – Thanks to a generous grant from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Duncan firefighters will receive some updated equipment.
Last week, United Way presented members of Duncan Fire with a check for $169,000 in order to update the department's SCBA systems. “Duncan Fire is in need of replacing their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), cylinders, cascade and charging systems. Our current systems are past useful/safe lifespan and come January 2020 will no longer be approved for use,” Duncan Fire Captain Dustin Richards wrote in the grant application. The new system will also mark an improved quality of use for firefighters. The old air cylinders were used to grant firefighters 30 minutes of fresh air; the new ones will increase that operation time to 45 minutes.
“By updating our SCBA systems, we will be able to provide the most up to date protection for all of our firefighters, allowing them to more safely stay in hazardous environments for longer periods of time. Without these SCBA, our firefighters are unable to safely and effectively protect their portion of Greenlee County, her citizens and visitors,” Shaylee Richards, of United Way, told the Copper Era, “These SCBAs are drastically improved systems for what Duncan Fire is currently using and they have a 15-year service life. These funds not only provide the protection our firefighters need and deserve but will continue to do so for 15-plus years.”
The new systems being purchased by Duncan Fire will be compatible with those the Clifton and Morenci Fire Departments use, promising smooth teamwork and assistance between agencies that often have to work together to ensure citizens’ safety.
United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties has been busy this year, helping fund a CPR class in the Morenci Unified School District and awarding a $19,670 grant to the Church of New Beginnings in Duncan to upgrade heating and cooling systems in the church's Repeat Boutique.
For more information on United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, visit https://grahamgreenleeunited.org/.