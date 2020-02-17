United Way grant funds Scrubs Club CPR class

MORENCI – Students at the Morenci Unified School District are safer this month thanks to the efforts of Fairbanks Middle School’s Scrubs Club.
On Feb. 12, Scrubs Clubs leaders Roselyn Dorell and Isabella Leyba taught their third session of hands-only CPR to their Morenci classmates.
“The Hands Only CPR class shows a partnership and collaboration seen many times in Greenlee County,” Gila Health Resources officials said. “The Scrubs Club started last year at Fairbanks, sponsored by EAHEC (Eastern Arizona Health Education Centers), with Kathy Grimes. She partnered with Fairbanks Junior High’s Veneise Lytle (school sponsor) and Laura Dorrell (Gila Health Resources). Kathy Grimes wrote a grant to United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties to purchase Hands-Only CPR for Schools by the American Red Cross.”
The Scrubs Club will be continuing to teach these skills to students at MUSD. Their next hands-only CPR class will feature the Heimlich maneuver and first aid techniques. The Scrubs Club will also continue to teach proper hand washing to Metcalf Elementary students.