CLIFTON — Last week, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests held a public meeting to invite comment on the results of a revised draft environmental impact statement that will impact the Clifton Ranger District.
At the Clifton Train Station, a group of USDA representatives presented the documents and proposed plans relating to the travel management plan that they believe will put them in line with the federal travel management rule.
While three alternatives were presented, there were really only two that the public could choose from. Alternative one proposes no changes to the current travel rules in the forest, and that will change according to the ANSF. The action stems from problems with unrestricted access by ATVs and other vehicles in the forest, according to Supervisor Steve Best.
“A lot of people aren’t trying to tear up stuff, but that many people coming up and riding around started causing issues. So this is a tool to try to get control over unmanaged recreation, really,” Best said.
“You’re going to take the rest of the county and turn it into wilderness at that point,” a member of the public asserted during the meeting.
“Why do we have to have some pinheads up in Washington who are having some trouble or whatever with an Arkansas forest, why does the stupid government have to have a ‘one size fits all’ plan? There’s nothing wrong with our forest; we need more of it! You need to open more roads for us to scoot the four-wheeler on,” said another.
There’s some understanding mixed in with the grumbling, however, as some hunters, campers and other recreational users have had their own run-ins with a few bad eggs spoiling it for others.
The problem lies with available alternatives two and three.
Three is a scenario presented with full restrictions — a closed forest, in other words. As one guest at the meeting put it, the option appeared to mean to scare the public into adopting the second option.
Camping would be limited to 300 feet off the established roads and trails, according to the second option, and hunters would only be able to use motorized vehicles to drive about a mile of the established trails to retrieve game. Alternative three restricts vehicle access for game retrieval entirely.
Greenlee County District 2 Supervisor Ron Campbell was among the many who came to voice their concerns with the travel management plan.
“The first step in any decision process is to identify if there is a need or problem to be fixed. If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it,” Campbell told the Copper Era.
The proposed alternatives are too narrow in scope, Campbell said, noting that the game retrieval limits seem specifically designed with regard to elk only but don’t address other large game, such as black bears and large mule deer.
Campbell said he also fears that alternative two will do more harm than good for camping.
“The proposed rule is too restrictive with respect to dispersed camping and may cause the unintended consequence of causing an inordinate amount of environmental damage within 300 feet of roads and trails because of concentrated use of limited camping areas. The proposed preferred alternative fails to articulate damage that will be caused by allowing camping activities to be further dispersed from roads and trails,” he said.
Campbell said he similarly worries that the lack of vehicle access will affect the public’s ability to gather firewood and lead to conditions like those that led to the deadly Wallow fire in 2011.
“Greenlee County, along with numerous partners in both the environmental community, other government organizations, the Forest Service and others, have worked for years to establish a viable industry based on the use of biomass materials that have commercial value and which at present presents unnatural and unnecessary forest health problems, including the spread of disease and increased fire hazard. The objectives of this project, known as 4-FRI, will be negatively affected if contractors are unable to effectively work the designated treatment areas. As such, the preferred alternative presents an increased risk to forest health, which 4-FRI is specifically designed to address.” he said. “No one can credibly argue that the Wallow fire left the landscape better off.”
Ultimately, however, a change will come to the ANSF. Campbell said he and others in Greenlee that are impacted hope that through public participation, a middle ground can be found between alternative two and the forests’ current rules.
Public comment will be accepted until Oct. 29 and can be submitted online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/TMPWrittenComments; by mail at Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Attn: Travel Management Plan Comments, P.O. Box 640, Springerville, AZ 85938; or by hand at the ANSF office in Springerville from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday.