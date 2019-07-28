CLIFTON — At the July Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce Mixer, expanding telecommunication services was the hot topic.
Hosted by Valley TeleCom in Clifton, the mixer offered the public the opportunity to hear about services being expanded upon in Greenlee County.
“We have four offices, and Clifton is the busiest,” Heather Floyd, from Valley Telecom, told guests.
With the growing popularity in the county as well as the rise of bandwidth usage among homes, the business is looking to expand its service options with fiber optic being installed in Morenci as fast as able, increasing upload and download speeds in the future.
Currently, Valley TeleCom’s next planned expansion is scheduled for February and should see Tamarisk and Dandelion in Morenci being completed. The group is also looking to expand its service area to Verde Lee and Loma Linda, with Duncan being considered for the future as well.
The expansion is credited with changes made to the Federal Universal Service Fund, which requires expansion to 4,000 locations in order to secure federal funding.
During the course of the mixer, Doug Barlowe announced that his store, Rock-A-Buy Rocks & Gifts in Duncan, is raffling a jade mask, estimated to be worth between $150 and $250, with proceeds going to the American Legion.
There was also a call for volunteers for the upcoming Greenlee Gives Back Gala in Morenci on Aug. 24. The Greenlee Gives Back Gala can be reached through Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GreenleeGivesBack/.
For more about the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce and its members visit https://greenleechamber.com/.