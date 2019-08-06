SOLOMON — Attendance was high on a warm Arizona Saturday. The main hall was filled with old friends and new acquaintances alike chatting away in a family-like atmosphere. It is a family for many, as veterans come together to help other veterans who may be struggling or who may not have family at home to help them.
This weekend, the Valley played host to a Veterans Benefit Awareness event at American Legion Lopez-Hernandez Post No. 95.
The Veterans Benefit Awareness in Solomon is one of several across the region that targets veterans in need of help in order to provide them the services and resources they need.
The Copper Era spoke with veteran and organizer Ray Apodaca about the event at the legion hall Saturday.
“They call them stand-downs, but we call them veterans benefit awareness because that’s what it really is. We try to bring the VA to the people in the outlying areas because there’s a lot of people that live here that just don’t have a way to get to Tucson or Phoenix. That’s what we’re doing right now. We have service providers back there; if we have people who haven’t registered with the VA, we get them to register. The ones who have been registered and haven’t been completely assisted, this is where we the ball rolling,” he said, “Plus it turns out real good. They get to know each other, and what we ask them to do is contact other veterans to make sure they come and register with the VA.”
This is just one of several events occuring in and around the state this year as part of the O’Odham Veterans Celebration of 2019.
Apodaca was joined by a host of other providers and resources who work to help veterans get where they need to be. One is Keith Thomas from the Arizona Department of Veterans Services out of Safford.
“I do compensation and pension. So if they’re injured while in the service, when they come out, the VA or the actual federal government compensates them for injuries,” Thomas said. “We do pensions for low-income wartime veterans, surviving spouses and pension with aid and attendance to provide money for in-home care or a care facility. We have all kinds of stuff with the MRF (Military Family Relief Fund). Basically, we just take care of the veteran.”
One group in particular that Apodaca has been trying to reach is younger veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq. He’s trying to reach a generation of veterans he fears may be too prideful to accept the help they need.
“I remember when I was young, I thought I was indestructible and there was nothing wrong with me. Then you get older and start getting all of these problems. Well, I try to get to them because a lot of them don’t realize that because their wives don’t understand them, they end up getting divorced. A lot of them end up as suicides. That’s why we have at the top of the poster, ‘Spouses welcome,’ because who knows you better than your spouse?” Apodaca said.
A 2016 report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found there were 227 (217 male, 10 female) suicides in total in Arizona in 2016. That number was both significantly higher than the national average for veterans and the general average national suicide rate.
Beginning with a blessing and a healing ceremony held by San Carlos Apache veterans, the benefit awareness event moved on to serve breakfast, lunch and host services while providing bags of Department of Defense surplus gear for veterans in need.
There are several more upcoming events for the 2019 O’Odham Veterans Celebration. On Sept. 21, there will be a Veterans Benefit Awareness Event with the San Carlos Apache Tribe at Burdette Hall in San Carlos.
To learn more about available local resources reach out to any of the local American Legion posts, or contact Thomas at 928-428-3403 or Apodaca at 928-965-0785.