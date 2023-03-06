Veto maintains status quo for access to healthcare services

SB 1248 would have eliminated one of the processes currently required for medical providers such as nurse practitioners legally to expand the scope of their services to include some that are now exclusive to medical doctors and osteopaths. Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the bill on Friday.

 ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is siding with doctors and against other medical providers in the latest round of an ongoing dispute over the process the latter group has to through to provide more services to the public.

The governor on Friday vetoed SB 1248, which would have eliminated the "sunrise process," one of the procedural hoops now required by healthcare professions seeking to expand their scope of practice. That involves additional hearings above and beyond actually getting legislators to change the law.

