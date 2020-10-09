The Arizona Community Foundation bestowed the 2020 Greenlee County Volunteer of the Year award upon Leslie Ray Thursday. She was honored for the "countless hours" she's volunteered to the American Red Cross, Clifton Visitor Center, Greenlee County Tourism Council and many other activities.
