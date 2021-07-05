It appears as though the hiccups revolving around Clifton’s wastewater treatment plant have been resolved and work could begin as soon as mid-August, Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez said last week.
For the last few years, Clifton’s 60-year-old wastewater management plant has been inoperable and Freeport-McMoRan has been processing the town’s wastewater through an informal agreement. Last July, the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona awarded the town a 30-year, $3.6 million loan to rehabilitate the plant.
However, when the town received bids from three construction firms, they were all more than double the $3 million Bowman Consulting Group thought their designed plant would cost. After a couple of months of investigations, Perez said he just learned from the town’s attorneys the town doesn’t have to go out to bid again. Instead, the town can “piggy back” on the contract the City of Yuma has with KE&G Construction, the lowest bidder for the plant project. (They came in with a bid of $6,077,200.)
It turns out the City of Yuma has a contract with KE&G to rehabilitate their wastewater management plant and because they vetted KE&G following all of the state’s procurement rules and laws and they’re having the same work done, the lawyers determined the Town of Clifton doesn’t have to go through that same costly process, Perez said.
In addition, the Town of Clifton has also come to realize they don’t have to rehab the plant thinking in terms of a 500-year flood, just a 100-year flood, which will reduce the cost of the overall project.
“KE&G is confident they’ll be able to do this for the budgeted amount of $3,035,500,” Perez said.
KE&G is now in the process of refining the plan, Perez said. Once it’s done, it’ll be presented to the council for its approval, the materials will be bought and the work will begin.
If all goes as planned, the new plan will be presented to the council July 8 and the work will begin by mid-August, he said.
In other town news, Perez said he plans to ask the council at the same meeting to approve a tentative FY21-22 budget of just below $9.5 million, which includes a 10.5% increase in the general fund, raising it to just under $3 million.
The budget will include at least a 5% raise for city employees, $100,000 for roof repairs and other work at the Train Depot, money for two new police patrol vehicles and a new public works truck.
Because he wasn’t sure what sort of an impact COVID-19 would have on last year’s revenue, last year’s budget was quite conservative, he said. This year’s projected revenues are “very healthy,” hence the proposed expenditures, he said.