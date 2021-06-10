The Clifton Town Council voted unanimously Thursday to raise wastewater rates beginning next month and every year through 2025 to help pay for rehabbing the town's wastewater treatment plant.
Residential, RV park and apartment rates will increase from $33.10 to $34.50 beginning July 1 and they will increase by $1 again in July 2022 and July 2023. The following two years they'll increase by $1.25 per year, bringing the residential rate to $38.75 in July 2025.
The commercial water rates will increase from $49.65 to $51.75 beginning July 1. By July 2025 they'll be $58.25.
Last July the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona awarded Clifton a 30-year, $3.6 million loan to rehabilitate the town’s current plant, which has been inoperable for a few years.
The plant is over 60 years old and had had repeated failures. Through an informal agreement with Freeport McMoRan, the town’s wastewater is now being processed at Freeport’s treatment plant in Morenci.
Half of the award, $1.8 million, is a forgivable loan.
All of the contractors' bids came in way above what the town was expecting and attorneys are working on a deal that would allow work to begin in the near future without having to go out to bid again. A work session is expected to be scheduled in the near future on the situation.
The council also unanimously voted to increase the digital marquee rental fee to $15 a day with an additional $5 for images, when available. The current rate is $10 Monday through Thursday and $20 on the weekends, plus the $5 image fee.
The council also raised the community center room rental fee from $75 per function/day to $100. The refundable fee of $100 will remain the same for most groups, however nonprofits will now have to pay a $50 refundable fee whereas before they weren't charged any fees.
In other news, Mayor Luis Montoya asked council members Ray West and Barbara Waddell-Reyes to research light fixtures for Chase Creek Street and to provide a report to the council by July 8. There are 17 poles in need of new light fixtures that match the historic character of the town and the hope is the pair can find some for less than $100,000.
Montoya also appointed council members Laura Dorrell and Anthony James to oversee a committee that will come up with suggestions on how to spend the $882,000 the town expects to receive as a result of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan. The town isn't sure when it can expect to see the funding, but officials hopes to have a commitee in place and ideas before it arrives.
Lastly, Town Manager Rudy Perez told the council Circle K officials have been working with town staff on a building permit application. The company hopes to build a new store adjacent to the existing store, but it's unclear when construction will begin or when the store could open, he said.