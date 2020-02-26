THATCHER — With a number of stakeholders that included scientists, conservationists, and politicians, a local forum serves as a place for like-minded individuals with an interest in the Gila Watershed to network and collaborate.
Last weekend, the Gila Watershed Partnership hosted its third State of the Upper Gila Watershed Forum.
“The forum has been fantastic,” GWP member Steve Ahmann told the Copper Era. “They’ve really done a great job this year. I learned a whole lot and took a lot of notes, I thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Working together was more than just an undercurrent for this year’s event. The theme for the 2020 forum was Collaboration Across Boundaries and was designed to bring communities together to discuss restoration and recreation, as the GWP has been eyeing tourism projects and partnerships in both Graham and Greenlee counties.
Following lunch, guests heard from speakers such as San Carlos Apache Tribe’s Paul Buck, and the GWP’s own Bethany Drahota.
Buck talked about work being done on a project site on the reservation and challenges faced due to the prevalence of salt cedar as well as illegal dumping. He credited the GWP for its help and expertise for moving that project along.
“It’s not as bad as it could be, but we do have challenges ahead,” Buck said.
Drahota’s presentation detailed the state of the partnership’s many test sites along the Gila River, including successes and challenges faced in efforts to beat back invasive salt cedar.
When taking questions from the crowd, Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt asked Drahota how long it would be until the planting areas would become self sufficient and not require management. The time depends on a number of factors, Drahota said, but could be as long as a decade.
“To see it fully restored you have to define fully restored,” GWP Director Melanie Tluczek said. “That’s somewhere between 10 and 50 years, depending on whether there’s been a change in the ecosystem.”
Discussion at the forum took place on Friday, while Saturday’s guests participated in field trips to planting sites.
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for communities in Graham and Greenlee counties. Meetings are free and open to members of the public.
For more information go to www.gwpaz.org.