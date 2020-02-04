YORK — Wednesday is a chance for members of the public to hear about the Greenlee County Housing Feasibility Study and have questions answered in kind.
The meeting, hosted by the South Eastern Arizona Governments Organization, will take place at the Greenlee Golf and Country Club in York beginning at noon. A light lunch will be available for those in attendance.
The purpose of the study is to “assess the demand for housing based on a perceived housing shortage related to the Morenci mine operations, address any similar issues in and near the Town of Duncan and, if the study finds there is a shortage of housing in the county, to identify sites for housing and prepare proforma housing analyses that can be used to inform prospective developers of the feasibility of constructing new units in the area,” according to the study’s executive summary.
Housing shortages are nothing new for Greenlee County. Mass influxes of workers to service upswings in productivity from local mining giant Freeport-McMoRan see a great deal of compromise made in living arrangements for arriving workers. Developers often try to capitalize on these booms with promised housing to accommodate them.
During a 2018 meeting of the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors, developers with York Valley Homes announced a plan to sell as many as 150 manufactured homes in the area.
However, there have been challenges in actually realizing the needed growth for Greenlee County until now. SEAGO said the report will address that.
“While the study information gathered and analyzed by the consultants provides evidence of the need and demand for owner occupied and rental housing, it also addresses the challenges of developing new housing stock in the county,” the report said.
The presentation will be delivered by the Elliott D. Pollack and Co. consulting firm.
Find a copy of the study with this article online.