DUNCAN — Frost is the end of the warm (hot) season garden. Sometimes you can delay it by covering plants at night, but sooner or later, it just gets too cold for the tomatoes.
If you haven’t done it yet, now would be a good time to make a map of the garden. This will help when planning crop rotation next spring. Crop rotation is a simple way to reduce losses caused by a buildup of pests in your soil and to take advantage of some companion plant benefits.
What to do with the plant material is a matter of personal preference. Some folks gather it up and put it into the compost. If you have a small garden and are turning the soil by hand or gardening by the “no till” method, this may be best. Others simply till the plant material into the soil to compost in place. This method may be preferable if you have tillage machinery and room to operate.
With all methods, always be sure to remove and dispose of diseased plants, far from the garden or compost.
Whichever method you choose (aside from “no till”), it’s a good idea to till it up soon after the garden is done. I like to till again in winter and once more before spring planting.
The benefit of the first tillage is that it loosens the soil and incorporates air. This helps to decompose any plant remains or other organic material you may have added. Some weeds are also destroyed. Tillage also goes a long way towards insect control. Insects or their eggs are simply smashed or moved out of their comfort zone, where they are subject to predators and exposure to the elements.
Mid-winter is a good time to amend soil for next year’s garden. Here in Arizona, just about anything in the way of plant material is a good soil amendment. Anything like leaves, pine needles, corn stalks, wood chips, sawdust, even shredded paper can be put into the compost or tilled directly into the soil to compost in place.
Aged manure is best, but fresh will do, as long as it is from an herbivore. Sulfur can be used mid-winter to lower your soil pH. It is best to test soil to determine the quantity needed and, remember, only apply sulfur when the soil is very cool.
There are a wide variety of commercially produced “sack” fertilizers on the shelves of nurseries and garden centers. Before considering this option, read the entire package label carefully. In some cases, your soil structure may benefit from the more “exotic” (expensive) amendments, such as coconut fiber or peat. These are fibrous and do not decompose readily, therefore improving drainage and moisture holding qualities for the long term. Organic soil amendments/improvements rely on bacterial action, so any soil amendments tilled in during winter months should be kept moist for best results.
Finally, I like to till a week or two before planting. This fluffs the soil, making it easier to make rows or mounds, while at the same time incorporating air and killing some weeds. This will temporarily lower your soil temperature, so do check with a soil thermometer before planting.
For more information on this or any other horticultural subject contact the Greenlee County Cooperative Extension office at 359-2261 or e-mail at wrc@email.arizona.edu.
