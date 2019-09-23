DUNCAN — A century in the making, the Greenlee County Fair celebrated its 100th birthday this year in a tribute to history.
In Greenlee County, nothing tells its story better than its people. At the fair this year, youth and civic service organizations, volunteer groups and public service institutions turned out a small army of volunteers to man booths for fun, food and health.
A parade lineup told the story of Greenlee County with a progression of classic vehicles through the decades and some classic service vehicles courtesy of the Duncan Rural Valley Fire District; Virden, N.M., Fire Department; and Duncan Valley Electric Company.
Among the art displays this year were the classic, the beautiful and the bizarre. One entry included a dress made solely from empty Cheetos bags. Another grouping of comic art payed homage to classic Hal Empie cartoons with echos of his slapdash style and whimsy.
The origin of the Greenlee County Fair dates back to 1916 and was first held Oct. 25, 1919, where it was open for one day at the old Union High School. A few thousand guests then blossomed to hundreds of thousands over the years as the fair celebrates its centennial.