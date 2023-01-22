Corbin Maher and Henry Rapier

FROM LEFT: Corbin Maher, 3, and Henry Rapier, almost 2, have joined the ranks of Duncan Library patrons who have read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

 COURTESY PHOTOS

Two more preschoolers have joined the Duncan Library’s roster of local children who have completed 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

The latest members of the exclusive club are Henry Rapier, who’ll be 2 in March, and Corbin Maher, age 3.

