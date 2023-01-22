Two more preschoolers have joined the Duncan Library’s roster of local children who have completed 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.
The latest members of the exclusive club are Henry Rapier, who’ll be 2 in March, and Corbin Maher, age 3.
The program’s rules allow for parents reading to their children as well as a favorite book being read more than once, which is why some kids are able to reach this impressive milestone not terribly long after they can walk.
Henry’s mom, Amanda Rapier, said her son’s favorite book is called “Noisy Baby Animals.” This board book, by Patricia Hegarty, is of the interactive see-touch-and-hear variety that complements its full-color photos with real animal sounds and the synthetic textures that mimic real fur.
One of the things about the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program that Amanda Rapier said she liked best was that it gave her son a chance to also work on his American Sign Language skills. Henry, she explained, was born with a condition that, among other things, caused his ear canals not to develop and made him unable to hear without the help of hearing aids.
“Reading with him has made all the difference in his ability to learn to communicate,” she said.
Corbin Maher’s mom, Tara Maher, said her son is particularly fond the library’s selection of Wonderbooks. These products combine the physical storybook with a built-in audiobook player preloaded with a digital audio recording of the text. This allows Corbin to “listen independently and feel grown up like his older siblings who do read,” she said.
Corbin’s favorite book, his mom reported, is “Good Night Owl,” by prolific children’s book author Greg Pizzoli.
Both mothers encouraged other parents to enroll their preschoolers in the 1,000 Books program.
“Just do it!” Tara Maher said. “Watching your child love reading is 100 percent worth it.”
