MORENCI — Health and fitness is a good reason to run and keep in shape, but getting chased by zombies may be better.
This week, on Friday, Oct. 18, the Morenci Community Center is hosting the second annual Zombie Run. The run will start at the Morenci softball fields beginning at 6 p.m.
The event is free for all ages, and the community center encouraged everyone to participate.
“Bring the family and see if you can survive our second annual Zombie Run. Trudge through zombies and sprint your way to victory,” center officials said.
The 2018 event was well attended and participants received a commemorative T-shirt.
Those interested in running for their lives can register for the event online at Morenci.recdesk.com or stop by the front desk at the community center.
For more information about the Zombie Run interested parties are directed to call 928-865-6598.