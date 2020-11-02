The Arizona Attorney General's Office will not be seeking criminal charges against any law enforcement officers in the December 2019 death of Jorden Simms.
"We have completed our review and have concluded no criminal charges are appropriate at this time," spokeswoman Katie Conner said Monday afternoon.
Simms, 28, was arrested by a Safford Police Department officer on an outstanding Yavapai County warrant on Dec. 21. Two days after being booked into the Graham County Jail, Simms claimed her arresting officer had sexually assaulted her, and DPS launched an investigation at the request of SPD.
On Dec. 24, Simms alleged a female detention officer sexually assaulted her upon her return from a Sierra Vista advocacy center where she’d undergone a rape examination. Simms underwent another rape exam Dec. 26, and while there, began to complain of abdominal pain. She’d also complained of pain while at the jail.
Simms was on her way to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for a CT scan when she removed her handcuffs, belly chain and ankle restraints and jumped from a moving GCSO vehicle, officials have said. She was flown to a Tucson hospital and died from her injuries two days later.
According to reports released in April, a deputy reported noticing “the child lock was not engaged and down in the unlock position” following Simms’ jump. Authorities have said GCSO staff loosened Simms’ ankle restraints after she complained they hurt. They also indicated a small tube of shower gel with an open cap that matched the type used at the Sierra Vista facility was found in the rear of the transport vehicle.
Arizona Department of Public Safety crime lab analysts were unable to make any conclusions after analyzing the rape kits that were performed on Simms.
Simms' mother, Deborah Sanchez, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county and sheriff’s office in June that remains pending.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, sheriff’s personnel “were negligent in failing to transport Jorden Simms in a safe and reasonable manner” and that negligence rises to the level of “gross negligence.”