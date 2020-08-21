greenlee co. logo.png

The following individuals have qualified to be listed on the Nov. 3 General Election Ballot:

Board of Supervisors

District 1:

David Gomez, Democrat

Nicole Horn, Independent

Jacob Brinkley, Independent

District 3:

Richard Lunt, Independent

Suzanne Menges, Republican

County Sheriff:

Tim Sumner, Republican

Larry Avila, Democrat

Eric Ellison, Independent

Jaime Aguilar, Independent

County Assessor

Joann "JoJo" Cathcart, Independent

Doug Reed, Independent

The following races are uncontested: Board of Supervisors, District 2, Ron Campbell; County Attorney, Jeremy Ford; County Treasurer, Diane Berube; School Superintendent, Bryan Boling and County Recorder, Sharie Milheiro.

