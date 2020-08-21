The following individuals have qualified to be listed on the Nov. 3 General Election Ballot:
Board of Supervisors
District 1:
David Gomez, Democrat
Nicole Horn, Independent
Jacob Brinkley, Independent
District 3:
Richard Lunt, Independent
Suzanne Menges, Republican
County Sheriff:
Tim Sumner, Republican
Larry Avila, Democrat
Eric Ellison, Independent
Jaime Aguilar, Independent
County Assessor
Joann "JoJo" Cathcart, Independent
Doug Reed, Independent
The following races are uncontested: Board of Supervisors, District 2, Ron Campbell; County Attorney, Jeremy Ford; County Treasurer, Diane Berube; School Superintendent, Bryan Boling and County Recorder, Sharie Milheiro.