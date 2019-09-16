Alfredo O. Licano
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Alfredo O. Licano.
Alfredo O. Licano was born in Morenci on Oct. 30, 1926. Alfredo passed away peacefully July 30, 2019, with his daughter, Carolyn, by his side.
He is survived by: his children, Christine, Carolyn and Mark; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Alfredo loved his family and was strong in his faith. He enjoyed reading, watching game shows and football. He was married to Alicia C. Licano for 58 years. She passed away Aug. 1, 2014.
Funeral services will be held in Clifton at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Oct. 5, 2019. The rosary will begin at 10 a.m., with the Mass following. The burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Sacred Heart Parish Center.
Please join Alfredo’s family as we celebrate his wonderful life. He will remain in our hearts forever.