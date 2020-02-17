Alvira P. Trujillo
Alvira P. Trujillo, 75, a resident of Reserve, N.M., and former resident of Morenci, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, in Thatcher, after an extended illness.
Born in Reserve on Oct. 6, 1944, to Pablita Romero Peralta and Ramon Peralta, Alvira was the youngest of seven children. Together with her lifelong love, Jimmy B. Trujillo, they had five children of their own.
Alvira retired from the custodial field — first as a cleaning lady for people’s homes in Morenci, and then later as a custodian for the Catron County Courthouse & Clinic and the Reserve Post Office. After retirement, she and Jimmy cared for children in their home.
Sports, music, dancing and gambling were Alvira’s passions. She was a Bobbysox softball coach for her young daughters’ teams, and was a constant presence at her loved ones’ baseball, soccer and basketball games. She was skilled at hunting and fishing. Her voice was beautiful, and she regularly sang at Mexican Fiestas in Morenci in the 70’s and 80’s. Trips to the casino were a guilty habit. She had a zest for life and cherished time listening to music and spending time with loved ones.
Alvira was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; brothers, Sammy, Robert and Ruben; sister, Flora; and several much loved nephews.
She leaves behind: her children, Donnie, Anna (Don) Turman, Sherry (Arnold) Carbajal, Jimmy Paul and Alvira “BiBi” (Wes) Shepperd; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her furry and loyal companion, Nikia.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial for Vida was celebrated Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 3 p.m., at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Reserve, by Rev. Anthony Dike. Committal will follow in the family cemetery also in Reserve.
A rosary and prayers was offered for Vida on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., also at the church.
The family wishes to thank the White Mountain Regional Medical Center, Eden Hospice, and Vining Funeral Home Staff for the respectful and professional manner in which they treated their mother and grandmother.
