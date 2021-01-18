Andra Elaine Thomas
Andra Elaine Thomas (Harris) 61, of St. Johns, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Andra “Andy” was born in Morenci, Arizona, to Edna Marie “Tootsie” and William Edward “Ed” Harris on Dec. 20, 1960. She was raised in Duncan, Arizona, with her brother, William “Eddie” Harris and graduated from Duncan High School.
Andy was loved by so many and words will never express how wonderful she was. She was a person of true kindness, and generosity. She wore her heart on her sleeve and never stopped giving. Always putting others before herself.
Andy worked in the Copper mining industry for nearly 20 years. Working most of her time as a supervisor in the mill, and concentrator, she worked for several different copper mines throughout Arizona. She had a strong desire to succeed and worked hard with dedication and passion. She absolutely loved her career making copper.
Andy was also a certified nursing assistant and loved taking care of the elderly. She also worked as a volunteer for the church in St. Johns.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Faye Thomas (Nathan Hamm), grandchildren, Briten Hamm, Preston Hamm, and brother, William “Eddie” Harris.
She joins in Heaven, her parents William Edward Harris and Edna Marie Harris.
Services will be held at the Safford, Arizona cemetery in the spring of 2021. Specific date and time is currently pending and will be announced at a later date.