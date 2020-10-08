Angelina R. Contreras “Angie”, 89, of Clifton entered into eternal rest September 29, 2020, in her home with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 27, 1930, in Metcalf, Arizona, to Abraham and Inez Rivas.
Angelina was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton and spent 10 years teaching CYM classes plus marriage encounters. She was very involved in the community, was active in the PTA, taught Campfire Girls (Bluebirds), and Boy Scotts. Angelina was a bookkeeper for Beneficio Propio of Clifton, AZ for over 24 years and in later years she became the treasurer for the Beneficio Propio Club. Angie could always be counted on for words of comfort for the families who were in need of emotional support.
Angie worked at the P.D. Store, the church, and was a homemaker. Angie loved camping trips to Greer and Big Lake with her family and she cherished the Sunday dinners with her sister Inez and her family. Angie enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known for her “Coconut Delight” and her “Jello Salad”. Angie was the most gracious host as she enjoyed cooking, she always made sure you left with a full tummy and a plate for later. Angie spent her free time sewing, crocheting, doing crafts, and watching Hallmark Movies.
Angie was loved and respected by many in the community. If you were privileged to know her you would remember her strength, love, and kindness. She was also known for her honesty, fierce independence, and assertiveness. Everyone who entered her home always said that her home became family. Angie touched every life that she encountered through her love, faith, and kindness.
She is survived by her son, Andy (Cathy) Contreras; her daughter, Carol (Dennis) Snodgrass, her brother Abraham (Lillian) Rivas; numerous nieces and nephews, her grandchildren; Philip (Summers) Pena, Desiree (Freddy) Apodaca, Andy M. Pena, Rocky Contreras, and Elena (Joe) Blas, her great-grandchildren; Marcus Pena, Sophia Pena, Rosa Pena, Nevaeh Apodaca, Matua Rai Blas, Tasi Reina Blas, Sinahi Rey Blas, Isa Raina Blas, and Ericka Reina. Angie was blessed with four bonus great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Angelina is preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Inez Rivas, her sister, Inez Reyes, her husband, Andres Contreras, and grandson-in-law, Reynaldo “Rey” Mendoza.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 11 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at noon at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton. Interment will be held at a later date in the Sacred Heart Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for people to send contributions to the Beneficio Propio Club of Clifton, AZ, 355 Hackberry Drive Clifton, AZ 85533, since this was Angie’s life and joy to serve members of the community through this program, so that her legacy may continue.
