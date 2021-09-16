Anita Ann Sanderson passed away on Sept. 10, 2021, at the age of 51, in Tucson, Arizona. She was born on Dec. 12, 1969, in Benson, Arizona, to Elmer Clark and Mary Tapia Clark joining her sisters Genevieve and Kelly.
Anita was the baby of the family who was loved by all. She attended and graduated from Benson High School in the late '80s, and later married her husband of 34 years, Scott Sanderson. They had two beautiful children Danielle Maria and Manuel David both of Morenci, Arizona.
She loved her family very much and was always there for them. Anita loved to cook for family gatherings and was famous for her potato salad and tamales. On Halloween, she always made her traditional soup of her Native American heritage. Anita was fun and spunky and was present for everyone in her life. She was the best wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
Anita is survived by her husband Scott, her daughter Danielle Maria and her son Manuel David, her mother Mary Clark, her sisters Genevieve Clark of Tucson and Kelly Vassar of Benson, and her three nephews Charlie, Sean Clark, and Cody Vassar.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.
