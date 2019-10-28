Arnulfa Rivera, 94, of Clifton, peacefully entered into eternal rest Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19, 2019, from causes incident to age.
A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Rivera will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton. Committal will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A rosary and prayers were offered Monday evening, Oct. 28, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton.
The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., also at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
