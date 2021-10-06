Azia Marie Lechtenberger Ramirez, 44, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 with her family at her bedside.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Meldrum Mortuary and Crematory in Mesa, AZ. The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The celebration of Azia’s life will begin at 12:30 p.m. The address will be delivered by her loving father, John Lechtenberger.
Azia was born in Harrison, Arkansas, on Oct. 29, 1976, to parents John and Linda Lechtenberger. She grew up in Morenci, Arizona, and graduated from Morenci High School in 1995. She later went on to become a phlebotomist and most recently, she was very proud to have successfully completed her pharmacy technician certification and was employed by Walgreens as a pharmacy technician.
On Nov. 8, 1996, Azia married Christopher Ramirez. Christopher remained by her side at her passing.
She is survived by Christopher Ramirez; her daughters, Savannah Ramirez and Alyssa Ramirez; her nephews, Peyton Jividen and Jordan Tyler Lechtenberger; her sister, Alicia Lechtenberger; and her parents, John and Linda Lechtenberger. She is also survived by large extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins and loving friends.
A spirited individual, Azia was known to spontaneously break into a dance move or silly pose, making those around her laugh. Gregarious and witty, she could make people laugh with a clever one-line comment. Dancing was one of her favorite pastimes and she would often grab those around her as dancing partners. Azia was a fun-loving person with a gorgeous smile that lit up a room. She has touched the lives of so many. We are all grateful to have been part of her life.
Azia’s favorite quote: “Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning how to dance in the rain.” —Vivian Greene
