Barbara Jo Waddell
Barbara Jo Waddell (Baumgardner) passed away at home on Aug. 16, 2020.
She was born to Carl and Ida Baumgardner on Sept. 22, 1943.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her younger sister, Wilma and her husband, James Waddell.
She is survived by her older sister, Bobbie, older brother Owen, six children, two step-children, grand children and great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held noon-4 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Duncan Park on Highway 70.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Waddell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.