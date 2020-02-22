Beatrice Portillo Muñoz passed away Feb. 6, 2020, in Tucson. Beatrice was born in Mesilla Park, Las Cruces, N.M., on Nov. 23, 1938.
Beatrice grew up in Morenci and was married in Morenci on Oct. 4, 1958.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Carlos Muñoz; her three children; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held during the summer of 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Clifton.
Rest In peace wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and beautiful friend to many.