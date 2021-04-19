Cameron Orona
Our little boy came into this world on Nov. 29, 1998. From his first breath he had to fight and have assistance, but our Cameron did just that, overcoming many obstacles. Our Mijo never gave up the spirit of survival thru his entire, but short life of 22 years.
Our ray of sunshine, Cameron Orona, passed away on April 4, 2021. To have known Cameron, even a little, was to be touched by his warm smile and bright eyes. He often brightened your day by going out of his way to greet you and share his positive outlook toward life. Cameron faced all of life’s challenges with courage, perseverance, and humility. He overcame obstacles with family, teachers, coaches, co-workers, friends and the community cheering, supporting and encouraging him to live his life to the fullest.
Cameron tried so many fun activities: zip-lining, ice-skating, horseback riding, go cart racing, boogie boarding, sledding and skiing, to name a few. He loved his sports. As a young boy he couldn’t wait for baseball season. In high school, he was so happy to serve as a team manager to MHS baseball, football and track teams. He beamed with pride when he received his letterman jacket with his varsity letter. He even loved sports on his PS4 and watching Sunday football with his family (DAD). Cornhole was his new sport and he was completely embraced by the community. Most recently, he was so proud to serve as a volunteer coach to the young men of his beloved MHS baseball team.
Our precious guy was always on the move. He was either traveling or planning his next adventure with his parents, Papa, Nana, Bobo (uncle) Tia (aunt) as he affectionately called them, his cousins and friends. We will forever cherish these fun memories.
Cameron worked diligently as a landscaper for Bright View, learning many new skills. We are forever grateful to those who patiently and lovingly led him toward success. Cameron’s smile will be dearly missed by all who loved this incredible young man of Godly character.
Cameron is survived by: his parents, Bridgette and Buddy Linford; two siblings, Juliette and Samuel Lindford; his grandparents, Sam Linford, Tony and Terry Torrisi and Horacio Orona; his aunts and uncle, Richard and Genevieve Falcon, Jonathan Torrisi, Robyn Linford, Patricia Linford; his cousins, Aiden, Jake, and Roderich, Merissa, Marla, Cerra, Sabrina, Sienna, Samantha, Sophia, Arianna, Pierce, Robert Alonzo and Wanda Pacheco family.
Funeral services for Cameron were conducted Saturday afternoon, April 17, 2021, at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley. Concluding services followed in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.