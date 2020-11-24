Charles " Bimbo" Ochoa of Clifton passed away on Nov. 20, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. Charles was born on Feb. 24, 1954 to Sally L. Ochoa and siblings Benny, Alice, and Ramona.
Charles worked as a cook and if you ask those closest to him, he was a fantastic cook. He enjoyed visiting the casinos and taking his mother with him also. He also enjoyed traveling and was able to take his family to many places whenever possible. Charles was in charge of both of the Shannon Hill reunions. And aside from being a great cook, he was also a great mechanic and could fix anything.
He was always willing to help anyone in need or with anything that they needed, no questions asked. Charles was kind and loving and often put others before himself. He never asked for anything or for help from others, he was very proud.
Charles is survived by his brother Benny (Maria) Ochoa, his sisters Alice (Paul) Licano & Ramona (Manuel) Cuevas, many nieces and nephews, and his cat Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sally L. Ochoa and by his niece Paula Licano.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.