Daniel G. Merino, of Clifton, passed away Jan. 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 1, 1961, in Morenci to Arthur Macias and Olivia Gonzales Merino.
Daniel graduated from Morenci High School, class of 1979. He attended some college and worked construction for most of his life. He was a loving, giving, and humorous man.
He is survived by: his siblings, Arthur G. Merino Jr. (Diana), Sherry Wilson (James) and Rhonda Bojorquez (Ernesto).
He was preceded death by his parents, Arthur and Olivia Merino.
Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morenci. Visitation will be prior to Mass, at 8 a.m., Recitation of the rosary is at 9 a.m. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.