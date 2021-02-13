Darrell Hackney, age 70, a resident of Duncan, and United States Airforce veteran, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Feb. 6, 2021, at his residence, with his wife, Gail, and their family at his bedside.
He was the youngest child of Marie M. Hackney and Ray Morgan Hackney. Preceded in death by: his parents, Marie and Ray; and siblings, Billy (Jackie) and Betty (Dale).
Darrell will be lovingly remembered by: his wife of 51 years, Gail; and his children, Kimberly (Bill Callan) and Candice (Joe Davis). Darrell will also be fondly remembered by: his five grandchildren, Kayla, Connor, Brendan, Katie, Jake; and five great-grandchildren, Aiyanna, Aidence, Laylah, Maudisol and Blake.
Memorial services for Darrell were conducted Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan by Pastor Brad Boyd. Concluding services, with military honors, followed in the Sheldon Cemetery.
