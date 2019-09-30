Dolores Roberta Frasquillo
Dolores Roberta “Bobby” Frasquillo, age 79, a former resident of Clifton and Morenci, returned to her heavenly home Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Peppi’s House Hospice, in Tucson.
Bobby was born in Morenci on Nov. 4, 1939, to Dolores Pina and Felix Vasquez Sr., and was the second oldest of seven children. Bobby attended school in Morenci and went on to graduate from Morenci High School in 1957.
Bobby married and subsequently divorced Elfego Peralta and together they had four children.
As Bobby was rebuilding her life, working and raising her children, she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Cipi Frasquillo. They began their life together, as a blended family, Aug. 12, 1974, and, on May 10, 2012, they were married in the Catholic Church.
Together, they worked hard, supported their children, enjoyed time with family and friends, camping, hunting and fishing. They attended almost every Morenci Wildcats sporting event, musical event, community event, and they loved each other and their family with their whole hearts and souls.
Bobby retired from Basha’s, formerly Phelps Dodge Mercantile, where she worked as a meat wrapper. She continued to work in her community, as a gardener with Cipi and shared her time, talent and treasure with her church, Sacred Heart Clifton, and with the “Community Helpers,” the “Community Fund-raisers” or wherever else someone was in need. Bobby loved her community and welcomed all with open arms. She had a friendly, giving heart and was always ready to lend a hand. Bobby’s smile would light up any room.
Bobby was preceded in death by: her husband, Cipriano “Cipi” Frasquillo; her parents, Dolores and Felix Vasquez; her brother, Mike Vasquez; and her granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Peralta (Sept. 30, 1993).
Bobby is survived by: her nine children, Christine “Chris” (Rudy) Garcia, Cathy Frasquillo, Ed Frasquillo, Dolores “DeeDee” (Rob) Chappell, Ernest “Ernie” (Julia) Frasquillo, Lydia (Doug) Purdom, Corinne (Steve) Linton, Elfego “Fego” (Traci) Peralta and Elizabeth “Liz” Peralta; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marie (Gigi) Pena and Becky Vasquez; and her brothers, Paul (Stella) Vasquez, John (Irene) Vasquez, Felix (Gladys) Vasquez Jr. and Phillip (Angie) Vasquez.
Burial services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Clifton on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., a rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. by Patricia Gutierrez, with the eulogy to follow. Catholic service will be immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Bobby will be entered into rest at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Morenci. Luncheon will be at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in Clifton.
Our family would like to thank each and every person who loved our Mom, and provided care and comfort to her throughout her life. We are grateful that she lived in such an amazing and loving community. To our family and friends who lifted us up in prayer and supported us with your presence; we are blessed and thankful.
Finally, we are eternally grateful for the beautiful, caring and compassionate souls of the Intensive Care Unit at TMC. We could not have managed without your love and support. We would also like to thank the nurses and PCTs of Unit 800 at TMC. Also, our “new” family at Peppi’s House, we love you and are blessed that Mom is at peace, that she was able to die as she lived, with dignity. She is home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
