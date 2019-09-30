Edward F. Tellez

After a long illness, Edward F. Tellez passed away at his home in Mesa. At his side was his wife, Kathy, and son, Jesse.

Je is survived by: his wife, of 45 years, Kathy; his son, Jesse (Stacy), of Mesa; his daughter, Lisa Lopez (Pat), of Tucson; two sisters, Joan Tellez and Belle Perce, of Tucson; and grandchildren, Christopher, Leticia and Jessy.

He is preceded by his parents, Jesus and Josephine Tellez.

He will be missed and remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, and by countless friends and relatives.

Services are pending.

