Elmer Clark was born in Pennsylvania on March 1, 1943. A U.S. Army veteran, he moved to Arizona in 1962. While stationed at Fort Huachuca, he met and later married his wife, Mary Vega.
Elmer worked a variety of jobs throughout his life, from the railroad to sales. But it was in Morenci, Arizona, where he would settle for much of his life, working for Phelps Dodge, now Freeport-McMoran. After retiring, Elmer settled in Loma Linda near Clifton.
He was an amazing person who left an imprint on everyone he met. He was an inventor, craftsman and an avid fisherman. He was a wonderful father and an incredible grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Mary Clark, his three daughters: Kelly Jo of Benson, Genevieve of Tucson, and Anita of Morenci, and five grandchildren.
No services will be held.
