Emmett Richard Darnell, 17, of Duncan, passed into the eternities Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020.
Funeral services for Emmett will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duncan Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Sheldon Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Duncan Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Mason Gann, 16, of Fort Thomas, entered into eternal life Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services for Mason are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.
Kade Jason Nelson, 16, of Thatcher, entered into life eternal early in the morning of Feb. 22, 2020.
Funeral services for Kade will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery. The family will receive friends Feb. 26, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, and Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
