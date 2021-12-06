Purchase Access

Ernest Hernandez

Ernest Hernandez, of Clifton, entered into rest Tuesday evening, Nov. 30, 2021, following a brief illness. Ernest was 62.

Services for Ernest are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Hernandez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

