Ernesto Jesus Tapia Sr.
Ernesto “Neto” Jesus Tapia Sr., 59, entered into eternal rest Dec. 17, 2019, in Clifton.
The family will receive friends Friday morning, Jan. 10, 2020, from 9-10 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
A rosary and prayers for Neto will be offered Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., led by Deacon Carl Vessels.
Mass of Christian burial for Ernesto will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Salazar Family Cemetery in Aravaipa.
